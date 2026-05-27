Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,160 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 29,828 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $57,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here