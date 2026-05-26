Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 289.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 483,312 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Sanmina worth $97,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 776,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $89,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $246.44 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus lifted their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,433 shares of company stock valued at $33,021,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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