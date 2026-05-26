Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $116.18 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,565 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ralph Lauren worth $116,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,425 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 179 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore set a $420.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $428.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.0%

RL opened at $377.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.04. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $258.13 and a twelve month high of $393.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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