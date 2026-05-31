Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 385.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,098 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,068,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $900,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,920 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761,397 shares of the company's stock worth $316,525,000 after buying an additional 5,595,801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 176.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,967,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 1,256,596 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 163.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,272,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 789,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This represents a 27.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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