Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,232,466 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Broadcom worth $4,791,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $454.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $383.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.90 and a fifty-two week high of $448.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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