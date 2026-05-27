Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $599,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $477,200.20. This represents a 55.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $103,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,443,853.04. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,482 shares of company stock worth $8,200,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Halozyme Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Halozyme Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here