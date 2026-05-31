Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company's stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 376,340 shares of the company's stock worth $92,783,000 after purchasing an additional 227,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,595 shares of the company's stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,083.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,713 shares of the company's stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company's stock.

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Krystal Biotech Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $309.03 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $319.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 53.92%.The company had revenue of $116.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.11 million. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Krystal Biotech from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $310.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Krystal Biotech

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total value of $6,580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,403,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,324,427.55. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 642 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $193,903.26. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,392 shares of company stock worth $6,974,853 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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