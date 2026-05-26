Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 118,273 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,557 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amgen worth $295,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,891 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $167,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $339.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $344.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.19.

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Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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