Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 282,086 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,723 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 282,086 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Lumentum worth $197,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citic Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.43.

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Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $946.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $843.78 and a 200-day moving average of $567.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.04 and a 12 month high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,735,477.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 41,146 shares of company stock worth $37,667,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

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