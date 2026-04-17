Fisher Funds Management LTD Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,899 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 125,697 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.7% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $65,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 22,680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $1,818,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,704,682.56. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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