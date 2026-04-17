Fisher Funds Management LTD Has $21.44 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,848 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned about 0.31% of Installed Building Products worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $98,543,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 126,435 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2,169.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,938 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,076,000 after purchasing an additional 259,954 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 270,119 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $66,628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 54.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 244,515 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $60,312,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company's stock.

Get IBP alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Vertical Research raised Installed Building Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $259.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $738.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Installed Building Products's payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at $542,638,835.14. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,954.63. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 16.20% of the company's stock.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Installed Building Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Installed Building Products wasn't on the list.

While Installed Building Products currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here