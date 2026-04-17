Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 145,669 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Fisher Funds Management LTD lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,901 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 145,669 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1%

CP stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The business's 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.80.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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