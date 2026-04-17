Fisher Funds Management LTD Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,918 shares during the quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $150.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.89.

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American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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