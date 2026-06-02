Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,036 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 18,924 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Five Below worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,353,928 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $209,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 944,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 194,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts: Sign Up

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $226.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Five Below from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Five Below from $193.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Five Below, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Five Below wasn't on the list.

While Five Below currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here