Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,234 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 29,801 shares during the period. Five Below makes up approximately 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Five Below worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

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Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $190.46 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.26. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $121.11 and a one year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.Five Below's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,665,208.34. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Five Below

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

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