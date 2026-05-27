Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 34,384 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Five Below were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 331.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Five Below from $189.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.17 and a 12-month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business's revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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