Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,620 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,456 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Adobe were worth $48,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.86. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $419.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Adobe and kept a $350 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Adobe and kept a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s June 11 fiscal Q2 earnings report say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Yahoo Finance

Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Yahoo Finance

Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. The Motley Fool

Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Adobe has been falling more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing skepticism ahead of earnings and broader concerns about growth durability. Zacks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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