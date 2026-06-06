Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

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Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1%

BMY opened at $57.24 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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