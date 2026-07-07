Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,635 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Masco were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here