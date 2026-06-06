Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,372 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Danaher were worth $23,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $160.93 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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