Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $67.56 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,924 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $67,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $933.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $904.89 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.26 and a 12-month high of $946.83. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $831.99 and a 200-day moving average of $714.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

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Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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