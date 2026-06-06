Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,489 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Amphenol were worth $59,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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