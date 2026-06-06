Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,144,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Citigroup by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 21,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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