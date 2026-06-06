Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 31,740 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 31,740 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $79,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 18,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $400.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $363.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.12 and a 200 day moving average of $323.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to Buy and raised its price target to $450 , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Article link

Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group to and raised its price target to , citing improving medical cost trends and a better risk/reward setup heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on UNH to $453 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Article link

Morgan Stanley also lifted its price target on to and kept an rating, reinforcing the view that sentiment is improving. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by 5% to $2.32 per share , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Article link

UnitedHealth raised its quarterly dividend by to , extending its long streak of annual dividend increases and signaling financial strength. Positive Sentiment: Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Article link

Healthcare stocks, including UnitedHealth, are benefiting from a broader sector rebound as investors seek defensive stability and rotate out of more volatile areas of the market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage notes that UNH has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Article link

Recent coverage notes that has already recovered sharply year to date, outpacing the broader market and its industry peer group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles continue to highlight ongoing concerns around rising medical costs, managed-care scrutiny, and the stock’s earlier challenges, which could limit upside if operating trends worsen. Article link

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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