Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,240 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,823 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in American Express were worth $33,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Article Title

American Express announced a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile. The dividend is payable on August 10 to holders of record on July 2. Positive Sentiment: A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Article Title

A broader market rally boosted financial stocks, which can help sentiment around American Express as part of the sector. Neutral Sentiment: One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Article Title

One article highlighted Navan’s AI-powered travel and expense platform as a challenger to entrenched providers including American Express, but this is more of a competitive backdrop than a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Article Title

Coverage also noted that American Express card spending is growing at its fastest pace in three years, which supports the long-term consumer-spending story, though investors remain focused on whether affluent demand can hold up. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps emphasized that AXP has been trending lower recently, with shares down year to date and trading below key moving averages, suggesting ongoing valuation and momentum pressure. Article Title

American Express Stock Down 0.7%

American Express stock opened at $310.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The business's 50-day moving average price is $313.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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