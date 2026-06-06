Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,400 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,756 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $49,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after purchasing an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Amundi grew its stake in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Down 11.0%

Qualcomm stock opened at $215.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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