Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 92,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 92,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,986,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,012,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

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Pfizer Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Trending Headlines about Pfizer

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Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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