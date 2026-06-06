Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 9,400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,362 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Tesla were worth $69,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised shares of Tesla to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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