Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,523 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.5% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $63,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,629,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 64,963 shares of the company's stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

PLTR stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.92 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Phillip Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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