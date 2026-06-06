Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,101 shares of the company's stock after selling 109,640 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $49,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average of $306.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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