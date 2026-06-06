Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,031 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,516,628,000. Amundi grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $265.57.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $285.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $331.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.65 and a 200 day moving average of $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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