Florida Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Florida Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 24,227 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Broderick Brian C bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.42. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.33.

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About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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