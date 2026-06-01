Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,812 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $35,525,000 after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after buying an additional 501,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of -448.38 and a beta of 2.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.44. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Rocket Lab's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This trade represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 399,956 shares of company stock worth $49,256,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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