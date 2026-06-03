Florida Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,060 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here