Florida Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 7,674 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.07.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks.

Lam Research hit a new 12-month high, reinforcing strong momentum in the shares and signaling continued investor demand for semiconductor equipment stocks. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho Securities reiterated its Buy rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone.

Mizuho Securities reiterated its rating on Lam Research, which supports the stock’s bullish trading tone. Positive Sentiment: Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further.

Options activity showed unusually heavy interest in Lam Research, with investors reportedly favoring short put positions, a sign some traders expect the stock to hold up or rise further. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research.

Broader semiconductor commentary remained constructive, as Applied Materials’ CEO said AI-driven demand is creating the strongest period ever for the chip equipment industry, a favorable backdrop for Lam Research. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool.

Recent articles noted Lam Research’s strong technical run and high valuation, suggesting momentum is powerful but the stock may be vulnerable to volatility if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary questioned whether the semiconductor rally is getting ahead of fundamentals, warning that chip stocks could face a pullback if the current “supercycle” narrative weakens.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $263.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.18. The stock has a market cap of $397.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $333.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 75,737 shares of company stock worth $17,738,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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