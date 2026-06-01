Florida Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $284.48 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $712,367.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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