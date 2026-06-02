Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,229 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE PM opened at $172.45 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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