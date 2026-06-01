Florida Financial Advisors LLC Sells 31,212 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Florida Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,212 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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D-Wave Quantum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave is being highlighted as a potential winner in the quantum computing space after reports said it has stronger analyst-implied upside than peers and is gaining traction from commercial adoption. Article Title

D-Wave is being highlighted as a potential winner in the quantum computing space after reports said it has stronger analyst-implied upside than peers and is gaining traction from commercial adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says quantum computing is moving toward a commercial breakout phase, which supports the bullish narrative around QBTS as an early leader in the sector. Article Title

Recent coverage says quantum computing is moving toward a commercial breakout phase, which supports the bullish narrative around QBTS as an early leader in the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing QBTS with IONQ suggests investors are still weighing which quantum stock will dominate in 2026, keeping attention on the group rather than on one clear winner yet. Article Title

Market commentary comparing QBTS with IONQ suggests investors are still weighing which quantum stock will dominate in 2026, keeping attention on the group rather than on one clear winner yet. Negative Sentiment: CFO John Markovich sold 328,752 shares, a move that can pressure short-term sentiment because insider selling often raises caution about valuation or near-term expectations. Article Title

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $30.07 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.D-Wave Quantum's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QBTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,652.03. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,448.36. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 383,553 shares of company stock worth $10,118,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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