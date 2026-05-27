Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,665 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $909.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $799.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.50 and a twelve month high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 98,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,439,960 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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