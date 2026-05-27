Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 38,944 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 38,944 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $22,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,030,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $180.29.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,757,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE CBRE opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.60 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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