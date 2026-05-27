Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 11,967 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1,093.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,061 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3%

GS stock opened at $994.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company's 50 day moving average is $900.95 and its 200 day moving average is $888.16. The stock has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $592.17 and a 1-year high of $1,016.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Article Title

Goldman Sachs’ latest market commentary suggests AI-related capital spending is still accelerating, with the firm raising its 2026 business investment outlook and saying AI spending could reach $800 billion this year. That supports the view that Goldman is well positioned to benefit from active equity, financing, and advisory markets. Positive Sentiment: Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Article Title

Goldman CEO David Solomon pushed back on fears of an AI “job apocalypse,” arguing AI will reshape work rather than eliminate it. That message may help calm investors worried about broader economic disruption from AI and reinforces Goldman’s bullish tone on the theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Article Title

Goldman’s trading and prime brokerage data shows hedge funds and mutual funds are rotating into tech, especially semiconductors, which typically signals stronger trading activity and can support revenue for major banks like GS. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Article Title

Multiple healthcare companies announced they will present at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. These are routine investor-conference announcements, but they underscore Goldman’s ongoing role as a key capital-markets and conference organizer. Neutral Sentiment: KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Article Title

KBRA assigned preliminary ratings to a Goldman Sachs mortgage-backed securities trust, highlighting continued securitization activity in GS’s mortgage business. This is supportive of franchise breadth, though the direct stock impact is likely limited. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs agreed to a $500 million settlement in the long-running 1MDB shareholder case. While the settlement clarifies legal exposure, it is a reminder of lingering litigation costs and reputational overhangs that can pressure sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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