Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $19.95 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,313 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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