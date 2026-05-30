Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $361,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,838 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,949,976 shares of the company's stock worth $10,662,989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,253,450 shares of the company's stock worth $8,438,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,576,751 shares of the company's stock worth $3,433,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,474,766 shares of the company's stock worth $800,785,000 after purchasing an additional 65,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,416,098 shares of the company's stock worth $458,221,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $284.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $282.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.10 and a 1 year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $344.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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