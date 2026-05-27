Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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