Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,229 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,229 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,245,982.16. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 554,800 shares of company stock worth $60,032,445 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.38 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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