Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,542 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 128,408 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Intel were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. What's Going On With Intel Stock Tuesday?

Intel is benefiting from reports that the White House is backing its turnaround and that the company could win future foundry deals with major customers such as Apple, Nvidia, and SpaceX. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. “Risk Production Phase By 2028”: Intel Stock NASDAQ: INTC Gains as 14A Gets Closer

Analysts and media coverage highlighted Intel’s momentum around its next-generation 14A process and the possibility of “risk production” by 2028, reinforcing hopes that the company can improve its competitiveness in advanced chips. Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks rallied broadly, with Intel moving higher alongside peers like AMD and Micron as investors rotated back into AI and semiconductor names. Why Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, other AI stocks are surging sharply on Tuesday

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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