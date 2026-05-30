Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 35,555 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 35,555 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,844 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE MAA opened at $129.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $156.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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