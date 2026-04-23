Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,133 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.16% of Flutter Entertainment worth $61,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,517,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 378,878 shares of the company's stock worth $96,235,000 after buying an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,519,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,777,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $491,053.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,065,138.70. The trade was a 31.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 4,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $467,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,104. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.93. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $98.88 and a 1-year high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The firm's revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $160.00 to $143.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $216.00 to $189.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company's primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter's brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

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