Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,868 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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