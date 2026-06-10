Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

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McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $271.85 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $290.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.22.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,800. This represents a 23.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,055 shares of company stock worth $1,769,373 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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